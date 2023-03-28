Developer plans $9M spec industrial project in Gaines Township

GAINES TWP. — Robert Grooters Development Co. plans to break ground in April on a nearly 200,000-square-foot speculative industrial facility just south of Kentwood in Gaines Township.

The Grand Rapids-based developer estimates the project will cost more than $9 million to build.

Grooters has owned the property at 4675 60th St. for years and had been “waiting for the right time to start building,” said Natalie Amrhein, a sales and leasing agent for Grooters. Its proximity to M-6 makes it a desirable space for an industrial project, Amrhein added.

Read the full story at MiBiz.