$50K crowdfunding goal set for Holland’s Window on the Waterfront Park

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation is aiming to help downtown Holland raise $50,000 for the Window on the Waterfront Nature Play Park project through a crowdfunding campaign.

A new family-friendly, play-and-learn nature park will be created at downtown Holland’s Window on the Waterfront (WOW) Park with the help of a crowdfunding campaign, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and the nonprofit Outdoor Discovery Center (ODC) Network said on Tuesday.

The campaign is being offered through the Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity.

If the campaign reaches its crowdfunding goal of $50,000 by July 19, the project will win a matching grant with funds from MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program.

As of Friday morning, the campaign raised $2,610.

“This project will bring a vibrant, inclusive playground to downtown Holland, providing an engaging space for residents and visitors of all ages to enjoy,” said Michele Wildman, senior vice president of community development for the MEDC. “We are pleased to support and provide resources for this effort through our Public Spaces Community Places program.”

The WOW Nature Play Park will consist of a 1-acre central greenspace and play area at the WOW Park, which already has amenities including tulips, the Macatawa River walkway, soccer fields and a view of the old windmill. The new play space will include climbing structures, slides, fully accessible walking paths, creative play areas, an amphitheater and pavilion, greenspace, abundant landscaping and adjacent parking.

Currently, there is no playground within a 20-minute walk from downtown. The WOW Park’s Sixth Street location will make it accessible from all directions and will serve residents of two nearby senior living facilities — Freedom Village and the Warm Friend — adjacent to downtown.

“We are grateful that MEDC has accepted our WOW Nature Play Park to participate in the Public Spaces Community Places program,” ODC Network CEO Travis Williams said. “Holland has always had the vision and goal to be the best community to live, work, play and learn.”

Public Spaces Community Places is a collaborative effort of the MEDC, the Michigan Municipal League, and Patronicity, in which local residents can use crowdfunding to be part of the development of strategic projects in their communities and be backed with a matching grant from MEDC. Communities, nonprofits and other business entities can apply here.