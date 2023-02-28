Adelaide Point development gets $14M boost from Michigan Strategic Fund

A major lakeshore development received key support from the state government.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corp. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, announced more than $200 million in community revitalization projects, including for the Adelaide Pointe development in Muskegon. The projects received approval from the Michigan Strategic Fund.

Plans for the Muskegon project are to redevelop 35 acres of former industrial property on West Western Avenue. The MSF approved $14.3 million in state tax capture reimbursement for the city of Muskegon Brownfield Redevelopment Authority.

The $85 million development includes a new 172-slip marina; a three-story, mixed-use building; and a four-story, 55-unit residential condo building. The mixed-use building will target retail and restaurant users.

“The team at Adelaide Pointe is excited and grateful to be working with our local, state and federal partners,” said Adelaide Pointe Managing Partner Ryan Leetsma. “Without the Michigan Strategic Fund and the city of Muskegon Brownfield Redevelopment Authority, this project simply wouldn’t have happened.”

The city of Muskegon and the Adelaide Pointe development team will make improvements for the public infrastructure, including public parks and roads, West Western Avenue reconstruction, water main upgrades, sanitary and storm sewer utilities, solar power infrastructure and marina upgrades.

“The project will increase public access to Muskegon Lake and create new waterfront dining and retail options, bringing new sources of revenue to the community,” the release from Gov. Whitmer’s office read. “In addition to revitalizing underutilized, contaminated waterfront property, the project will create a walkable mixed-use district that incorporates public access to waterfront activities and inviting greenspace areas.”

The city of Muskegon is also supporting the Adelaide Pointe project with $18.1 million in local tax capture.

“Given the public/private partnership between Adelaide Pointe and the city and our continued shared dedication to preservation of waterfront access to our Muskegon Lake, we have every confidence that all stakeholders will benefit greatly,” said Muskegon Director of Development Services Jake Eckholm.

The other projects receiving support from the Michigan Strategic Fund Tuesday were in Taylor, Marquette, Hancock, Flint, Alma, Petoskey and Wyandotte.

“Today’s projects will create and retain over 400 jobs and drive more than $200 million of investment into communities across Michigan,” Whitmer said. “From redeveloping a manufacturing building in Taylor, bringing a grocery store to downtown Hancock and building a mixed-use YMCA in Flint, these projects will continue growing our economy. Together, we are putting Michiganders first by fostering strong, long-term economic opportunity in every region of our state.”