Advanced Architectural Products expands in Allegan

A manufacturer of insulation systems is spending $1.1 million on an expansion of its facility in Allegan that is expected to create 20 jobs.

Allegan-based Advanced Architectural Products, a designer and manufacturer of high-quality continuous insulation systems and thermal bridging solutions, is expanding its facility at 959 Industrial Drive in Allegan, according to Lakeshore Advantage. The economic development organization connected the company with local resources to support this project.

Advanced Architectural Products is building an approximately 16,000-square-foot addition onto its existing facility. The project will enable the company to expand its production and operations departments and is expected to create 20 jobs over the next three years.

“Thirty percent of our region’s jobs are in manufacturing, and Advanced Architectural Products adds to the diversity of this strong manufacturing base,” said Jennifer Owens, Lakeshore Advantage president. “(Its) innovative products are a great example of the design expertise West Michigan is known for in manufacturing.”

Matt Krause, founder and CEO of Advanced Architectural Products, said the expansion will allow his company to increase its regional and national manufacturing presence.

“We greatly value the support received from Lakeshore Advantage and the city of Allegan in making this project a reality,” Krause said.

The city of Allegan approved support for the project in the form of a 12-year industrial facilities tax exemption.

“We are fortunate to have Advanced Architectural Products expand in our community,” said Joel Dye, city manager of Allegan. “Advanced Architecture Products is an asset to the city of Allegan, and (its) continued growth in Allegan is not only a testament to (its) successful business under the leadership of CEO Matt Krause but also a testament to Allegan and (its) continued emergence as a hub for growing companies. Advanced Architectural Products is welcome and celebrated on (its) success and continued growth.”