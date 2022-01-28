Art Mulder and Sons Trucking investing $31M to expand in Holland

A transport solutions company will create 55 jobs in the city of Holland through an over $31 million expansion.

Lakeshore Advantage, the economic development agency for Ottawa and Allegan counties, said last week it connected Art Mulder and Sons Trucking with local resources to help it expand its operations at 1870 Transport Lane in Holland.

The company is investing $31,113,938 in the project, which is expected to create 55 jobs.

“Art Mulder and Sons Trucking’s growth aligns with the strong regional growth among our food processors and further cements West Michigan as a national leader for food processing,” said Jennifer Owens, Lakeshore Advantage president. “We are honored to support Art Mulder and Sons Trucking in their growth. They are a gift to our region.”

The facility, which is a new build, will be owned by MG88 Holland Cold Storage, a new entity created for this industrial project by AMST and The Mandich Group.

The approximately 147,000-square-foot facility will be managed by the Mulder family and the Mandich Group and will include freezer and cooler warehouse storage, refrigerated and cooler dock space, office space, mechanical rooms, maintenance areas, and training and conference rooms. In addition, the facility will include capacity for food processing and packaging functions.

Once constructed, the facility will operate as a logistical optimization center serving the food industry.

“The Cold-Link Logistics Holland team is excited to provide logistics solutions to our existing partners and eager to meet future needs in a growing market,” said Chad Mulder, president of Art Mulder and Sons Trucking. “We embrace the opportunity to attract new team members who want to be a part of an organization that stands (for) family values. These values drive our commitment and dedication to customer care, which spans from vendors and partners in the supply chain down to every driver coming through our doors.”

The city of Holland is supporting this project in the form of a 12-year industrial facilities tax exemption that was approved Wednesday, Jan. 19.

“This is a time of dynamic growth in the city of Holland. Art Mulder and Sons Trucking is a shining example of a local business expanding their footprint and their workforce to meet the needs of a new economy,” said Holland Mayor Nathan Bocks. “The city is a proud partner with employers like Art Mulder and Sons Trucking using economic incentives that encourage investment in Holland (and) create good jobs and a bright future for our residents.”