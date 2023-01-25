Battle Creek economic developers earn awards for fight to buy back languishing McCamly Hotel

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.
Economic developers in Battle Creek are being lauded for efforts to get a long-vacant hotel back on track.
Battle Creek Unlimited, the city’s nonprofit economic development arm, recently won two awards for raising grant funding to buy back the vacant McCamly Plaza Hotel from developers who let it languish.
The International Economic Development Council recognized BCU with two awards for its $59 million renovation project of the 42-year-old hotel at its annual conference last fall — the gold award for innovative project financing and the silver award for public-private partnerships.
Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.
Staying current is easy with GRBJ's news delivered straight to your inbox, free of charge. Click below to see everything we have to offer.
Grand Rapids Business Journal has been West Michigan's primary and most trusted source of local business news since 1983. The biweekly print edition of GRBJ, a must-read for the area's top decision-makers, is known as the business newspaper of metro Grand Rapids, Holland, Muskegon and all of West Michigan.