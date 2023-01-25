Battle Creek economic developers earn awards for fight to buy back languishing McCamly Hotel

Economic developers in Battle Creek are being lauded for efforts to get a long-vacant hotel back on track.

Battle Creek Unlimited, the city’s nonprofit economic development arm, recently won two awards for raising grant funding to buy back the vacant McCamly Plaza Hotel from developers who let it languish.

The International Economic Development Council recognized BCU with two awards for its $59 million renovation project of the 42-year-old hotel at its annual conference last fall — the gold award for innovative project financing and the silver award for public-private partnerships.

