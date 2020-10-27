Bazzani Building Company redeveloping warehouse for apartments

Bazzani Building Company is redeveloping an underutilized building in the West Garfield neighborhood.

Originally constructed as a warehouse, the solid brick building at 730 Leonard St. NW will be converted into 10 studio apartments and eight one-bedroom apartments with 3,698 square feet of dividable retail space.

An existing retail tenant, Chaser Apparel, will continue to occupy 1,022 square feet at the rear of the building, and Bazzani, currently located at 959 Wealthy St. SE, will relocate its corporate offices to the remaining frontage space.

“Bazzani Building Company has been a big part of the Wealthy Street neighborhood,” Bazzani President Peter Skornia said. “We are leaving a great space for future tenants and look forward to our new location as a member of the West Leonard Business Association.”

The new apartments will feature balconies, stainless steel appliances and high-end finishes. Leonard Street is home to an assortment of retail, restaurants, bars and cafés, all within walking distance from the property. The building also will offer 2,700 square feet of leasable storage space on the lower level.

Construction will begin in January. Office space is scheduled to be complete in May, and apartment occupancy starts in early 2022.