Building Bridges through Education announces inaugural fellows

The West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce selected its inaugural class of 35 fellows for its new Building Bridges through Education fellowship initiative.

BBTE Fellows is designed to be a culturally relevant early career placement and development pilot. The competitive, two-semester-long fellowship aims to assist talent and strengthen the diversity workforce pipeline in Michigan.

“Utilizing grassroots strategies, we work to create system-level impact,” BBTE Program Manager Jessica Ledesma said. “We received almost 100 responses from Latinx college talent across Michigan in response to the BBTE fellowship pilot. This response is evidence that BBTE is a needed and sought out answer for aspiring and developing talent. We are committed and dedicated to assist the next generation of Latinx leaders in Michigan and connect them to employers who see their assets and invest in their potential.”

The BBTE Fellows cohorts are career-based in the following fields: business/STEM, health professions, nursing and social/public service.

2020-21 BBTE Fellows — business/STEM

Aaron Bontrager, Ferris State University, operations and supply chain management

Natalie Alvarado, Grand Rapids Community College, business administration

Leandro Bautista, Western Michigan University, interior design

Rogelio Contreras-Fuentes, Grand Valley State University, operations management

Brandon Cordova-Abundis, Grand Rapids Community College, business/economics

Amy Muñoz, University of Michigan, economics

Mario Ramirez, Ferris State University, architecture and sustainability

Bryan Salinas, Ferris State University, marketing

Marla Soto, Ferris State University, architecture and sustainability

Paulo Zepeda, Grand Rapids Community College, finance

2020-21 BBTE Fellows — health professions

Joe Broca II, Grand Valley State University, biomedical sciences

Aunner Calderon, Western Michigan University, biomedical sciences

Nixon Deleon Garcia, Grand Rapids Community College, cell biology

Yadira Deleon-Lopez, Aquinas College, health science

Donna Martinez, Ferris State University, medical laboratory sciences

Alondra Ponce, Western Michigan University, exercise science

Jennifer Rodriguez, Grand Valley State University, biomedical sciences

Giselly Silva, Western Michigan University, biomedical sciences

Cristian Vasquez, Western Michigan University, biochemistry

Maria Velasquez-Lopez, University of Michigan, psychology

2020-21 BBTE Fellows — nursing

Alondra Ceron Salas, Grand Rapids Community College, nursing

Sheylin de Leon, Davenport University, nursing

Maira Hurtado, Grand Valley State University, nursing

Dulce Loredo, University of Michigan Flint, nursing

Natalia Monarrez, Ferris State University, nursing

Daisy Rivera, Western Michigan University, pre-nursing

2020-21 BBTE Fellows — social/public service

Jose Cortex, Western Michigan University, urban planning

Alondra Diaz, Western Michigan University, film, media and video studies

Jake Kostrzewski, Grand Valley State University, public health

Katy Martinez, Ferris State University, social work

Marisol Martinez, Ferris State University, social work

Kaitlynn Ortiz, Grand Valley State University, criminal justice and legal studies

Aileen Pena, Siena Heights University, accounting and criminal justice

Sade Perez, Grand Rapids Community College, criminal justice

Venecia Rodriguez, Hope College, social work

Building Bridges through Education

BBTE is an initiative powered by the West Michigan Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to advance Michigan Latinx college talent by bridging college and career through career connections and development to help grow a dynamic and inclusive workforce in Michigan. BBTE is supported by the DTE Foundation and the Wege Foundation, Spectrum Health, Steelcase, Amway, Haworth, Bethany Christian Services, Grand Valley State University, Herman Miller, Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital, Hope College, Western Michigan University and the West Michigan Whitecaps.

More information is at westmihcc.org/building-bridges.