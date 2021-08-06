Business leaders report confidence in economy

The Right Place met with 118 business leaders in June who reported strong confidence in the health of their companies and the economy as they begin transitioning to post-pandemic modes of operating.

The meetings were designed to better understand the challenges and opportunities facing the region’s companies while offering insight into the health of the local economy. Overall, area businesses are reporting strong confidence in the health of their companies and the economy at large, as indicated by increasing sales and plans for expansion, The Right Place said.

These 118 meetings represent the highest number of monthly visits with area business leaders recorded in the history of The Right Place, a West Michigan-based economic development organization that serves Kent, Ionia, Montcalm, Newaygo, Lake and Oceana counties. The organization routinely meets with nearly 400 area companies annually, or about 30 companies per month — primarily businesses in the advanced manufacturing, technology, health sciences and food processing industries.

“What made this (month) unique was one of the purposes was to give everybody within The Right Place the opportunity to see what it is that the business development team does,” said Eric Icard, senior business development manager with The Right Place. “Whether (they are) outward facing or inward facing, accounting to administrative, all those people did at least one retention visit. That is how we were able to hit those numbers. We conducted four separate trainings in May — we wanted to make it intimate so that people could understand what typically goes on within the retention visits — and they were better prepared because of it.”

During these meetings, Right Place team members talked with companies about their plans and any barriers to growth they are facing. Icard said some of the questions The Right Place asked included how companies managed through the pandemic now that restrictions are easing; what they see as their opportunities and challenges in the next one to three years; where they see their organization in the next one to three years — will they be adding employees, investing, doing more training and upskilling?; where do they see sales in the coming years; what are their main issues; and do they perceive any changes in ownership or succession plans in the near future.

He said based on the concerns and needs respondents shared, The Right Place was then able to match them with local and statewide resources to help meet those needs, including connecting them to West Michigan Works!, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center and local municipalities.

While the details of individual meetings are confidential, The Right Place gathered qualitative data in aggregate form to provide a snapshot of regional business sentiment. Key insights from the data gathered in June include:

The talent challenges persist: In line with national trends, recruiting talent to open positions remains a persistent challenge in a highly competitive market. Fifty-three percent of companies surveyed reported they were experiencing recruitment challenges, and 47% reported they had no recruitment problems. In response, 35% of companies are increasing their investment in employee training programs.

Companies are projecting growth: 60% of companies reported they have plans to expand. This growth typically includes increased headcounts and capital expenditures, while being an indication that area business leaders are feeling confident in the future.

Icard said the responses gathered were “consistent with what we’ve been hearing throughout 2021.”

“The main issues seem to be those pinch points around talent, both on the recruitment and retention side, and around supply chain. Certainly, some organizations have it figured out, and they don’t have those issues. But, generally speaking, it was that retention and recruitment side of talent (that was the top issue).”

In some instances, businesses said that although they plan to expand, they expect to be hampered by the lack of available talent. Icard said therefore The Right Place encouraged companies to look at investments in automation and Industry 4.0 and put many of them in touch with the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center, which offers free assessments that, among other things, help businesses gauge how they could better utilize and train existing lower-level employees to do advanced work.

Some of the rural company leaders interviewed listed access to broadband and the need to diversify their product portfolios as top needs, Icard said.

Randy Thelen, president and CEO of The Right Place, said he was excited to see how the organization rose to the challenge to meet with more CEOs than ever before in one month.

“Our team has been eager to head out and re-engage face-to-face with our customers, which drove us to set the aggressive goal of meeting with over 100 area businesses in June,” he said. “Through these meetings with regional business leaders, we’ve found an optimistic business community that is expecting strong growth in the second half of 2021.”

Of the businesses surveyed:

71% employ under 100

19% employ between 100-500

10% employ over 1,000

The revenue ranges of businesses surveyed included:

31% of companies reported sales between $1 million and $9 million

36% between $10 million and $99 million

10% over $100 million

4% over $1 billion

The businesses surveyed represent a global workforce of 754,433 people.

Icard said some of the businesses included in the survey are headquartered elsewhere with a West Michigan presence, and 91% of them said the region is competitive — rating it as “good” or “very good.”

“I think it speaks well for us as we try to market the region,” he said.