China EV tech seen as critical, but tax breaks raise questions for Michigan

When President Joe Biden toured the Detroit Auto Show on Sept. 14, he delivered a speech about how restoring manufacturing in Michigan and the U.S. is key to beating China in the electric vehicle arms race.

Two weeks later, Michigan officials approved tens of millions of dollars in incentives for Chinese-owned manufacturers.

First was a 30-year tax abatement approved by local officials for a proposed $2.4 billion EV battery plant by Gotion Inc. in Big Rapids. A day later, the Michigan Economic Development Corp. gave Nexteer Automotive Corp. $25.5 million in COVID-19 relief funding and $2.3 million in tax breaks for its operations in Saginaw County.

