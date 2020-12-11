Comcast RISE initiative launches second phase

As part of a $100 million diversity, equity and inclusion initiative that Comcast launched this year, the corporation is now taking applications for the second phase of a marketing and technology resource and makeover program for small businesses owned by people of color.

Comcast Corporation recently announced that an initiative that launched its first phase in October focusing on assisting Black-owned small businesses in the U.S., Comcast RISE — which stands for representation, investment, strength and empowerment — is opening its second phase of eligibility to include small businesses owned by any people of color.

The first phase of the program focused on helping Black Americans because that group was hit hardest by the pandemic early on, according to a June study from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

In November, Comcast announced the first round of Comcast RISE award recipients — over 700 businesses. This includes 39 small businesses in Michigan, from restaurants and salons to professional services and retail shops.

Businesses can apply for the second round at the Comcast Rise website. Selected businesses will receive consulting, media and creative production services from Effectv, the advertising sales division of Comcast Cable, or need-based technology upgrades from Comcast Business.

Comcast RISE consists of the following components:

A media and technology resources program: This pillar combines Effectv’s media platform and marketing expertise, its creative agency, Mnemonic, and technical support from Comcast Business to help small businesses grow. Recipients will receive help with their marketing, media campaigns and creation of 30-second commercials, as well as equipment and technology upgrades, including:

Consulting: Advertising and marketing consultations with local Effectv marketing, research and creative teams to gain insights on how to grow your business.

Advertising and marketing consultations with local Effectv marketing, research and creative teams to gain insights on how to grow your business. Media: A linear TV media campaign to run over 90 days.

A linear TV media campaign to run over 90 days. Creative production: Turnkey 30-second TV commercial production for businesses.

Turnkey 30-second TV commercial production for businesses. Technology makeovers: Computer equipment and internet, voice and cybersecurity services for up to 12 months (taxes and other fees may still apply).

Business resources to help with curated content: Comcast has launched the Comcast RISE destination complete with aggregated small business news, tips, insights and more on the X1 platform. The destination is designed to help businesses grow by empowering them through education, inspiration and entertainment. Just say “Comcast RISE” into the X1 voice remote.

Grants: In early 2021, Comcast will award grants of up to $10,000 each for U.S.-based small and diverse businesses that have been in operations for three to five years.

In June, Comcast NBCUniversal announced the development of a comprehensive, multiyear plan to allocate $75 million in cash and $25 million in media over the next three years to fight injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability.