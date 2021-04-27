Comerica, GROW hosting spring Business $ense Boot Camp series

Comerica Bank and Grand Rapids Opportunities for Women are getting ready to host their next virtual Business $ense Boot Camp series.

The bank and nonprofit are partnering on the next installment of their virtual workshop series that launched last year. It aims to provide resources and support to small businesses in West Michigan as they recover and reopen amid COVID-19.

“The pandemic continues to impose a whole new set of challenges on small business owners and entrepreneurs that they weren’t prepared for,” said Debra Van Hevele, Comerica Bank senior vice president, retail regional director. “As we look forward, Comerica Bank is fully committed to helping small businesses recover in order to sustain the communities we serve. It’s a privilege for us to partner with a valued organization like GROW to help achieve that mission.”

Those interested in attending the events can register online.

Comerica’s one-hour Zoom events take place on:

April 22: Credit History — How to clean up a credit report, prepare for access to capital and understand how credit history affects business operations (Note: This webinar was not recorded, but GROW and Comerica Bank offered the following resources.)

May 27: Understanding Your Financials — How to read, review and understand business statements, along with budgeting and bookkeeping

June 24: Navigating Small Business Financing — Learning business and startup financing, applying for microloans and recovery loan programs, implementing financial managements and developing lender relationships

“The series and partnership between GROW and Comerica is aimed at empowering business owners with financial literacy and equipping entrepreneurs to operate in financially responsible ways,” said Rosie Orchanian, GROW’s program and volunteer coordinator. “We appreciate the wealth of knowledge Michael (DeMartelaere) and Marci (Chapin) share during these virtual sessions.”

DeMartelaere, Comerica Bank external affairs leader, and Chapin, vice president, business banking, are the leaders of Comerica’s Business $ense Bootcamps with GROW.

An additional three events, hosted by Comerica, will kick off in August.