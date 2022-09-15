Development firm purchases facility, property in Muskegon

A tribally owned economic development firm will further its investment in Muskegon through a new acquisition.

Waséyabek Development Company said today it has purchased the manufacturing facility that houses RSI of West Michigan along with a neighboring vacant lot for possible future expansion along Muskegon’s Getty Street.

Deidra Mitchell, president and CEO of WDC, said the purchase is part of the company’s long-term business strategy.

“This purchase is a continuation of our investment in the Muskegon community,” she said. “As a tribally owned firm, we are always looking to invest and grow our investments in West Michigan and in turn strengthen the overall business climate near the tribe’s ancestral land.”

The 30,000-square-foot building is located on 2.69 acres of land in the Getty Street Development in Muskegon. The vacant adjacent land is 4.52 acres and runs south of the RSI plant toward Nims Street.

RSI of West Michigan was purchased by WDC in 2020. At the time, the company’s former owner, Paul Kuyt, chose to stay on with WDC as president and retain ownership of the facility.

“Working with the tribe and WDC has been an amazing experience,” Kuyt said. “When you understand that their goals are focused on the next seven generations rather than short-term quick profits, it sets a tone that allows us to dream bigger dreams that will stand the test of time.”

The sale was completed on Sept. 12. Terms of the building and land purchases are not being released.

This marks the 25th entity of the economic portfolio of WDC, which serves as the economic development arm of the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Indians (NHBP).