Division United project team hosts free neighborhood development lecture

The Rapid, in partnership with the cities of Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Wyoming, will host a free virtual lecture and Q&A session from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 19 focused on small-scale development strategies for the Division Avenue corridor.

The event will feature Monte Anderson, CEO and president of Options Real Estate Investments Inc. and a founding member of the IncDev Alliance.

The IncDev Alliance works to help residents and stakeholders strengthen their neighborhoods through small-scale development projects. This event is another component of the Division United project, which identifies and will recommend transportation and development improvements that benefit South Division Avenue neighbors, businesses and stakeholders.

The project’s primary goal is to ensure future development along Division Avenue honors the vision and objectives of the residents and businesses along the corridor and protects the character of existing neighborhoods and business districts.

Anderson will share strategies for neighbors to influence and participate in development projects and success stories from other communities.

“The Division United project continues to focus on collaboration between our communities and developing strategies to encourage development without displacement,” said Nick Monoyios, planning manager and Division United project manager at The Rapid. “Monte Anderson and the IncDev Alliance will provide great informational resources and experience from other communities that will help to empower residents and stakeholders.”

This event is free and open to the public. More information about the project is available at divisionunited.org.