Experts to discuss how a ‘mild recession’ could impact West Michigan

There is plenty of chatter about a looming global recession, but how that affects West Michigan is up in the air.

The Right Place will hold its annual economic outlook 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at the JW Marriott, 235 Louis St. NW in Grand Rapids.

The event is open to the public with a $120 general admission fee. Speakers include The Right Place CEO Randy Thelen, University of Michigan Regional Economic Specialist Don Grimes and Fifth Third Bank Chief Investment Strategist Jeff Korzenik.

There are plenty of economic uncertainties as the world continues to move beyond the pandemic and figure out its way forward. J.P. Morgan Chase notes national and international geopolitical issues and market volatility combined with high inflation and interest rate hikes put the U.S. in a unique spot.

The financial institution suggests there could be a mild to moderate recession in 2023.

December is also the time when researchers, banks and real estate companies release their outlooks for the next year and the consensus suggests a minor recession is coming.

A Grand Valley State University Siedman College of Business survey found a “continued march toward mild recession.”

“I still think we’ll roll into a recession sometime in 2023, and I agree with the other forecasters that the recession will probably be quite mild,” said GVSU Seidman College of Business Director of Supply Chain Management Research Brian Long. “That’s the good news. The bad news is that a mild recession will make it harder for the Fed to rein in inflation. I fear that we could get into another one of these wage-price spirals and that the result could be inflation staying unacceptably high for the next five years or even longer if the Fed does not take decisive action.”

While many of these reports suggest the economic downturn is near, a major CEO did recently note the word recession could be jumping to conclusions with media scare tactics. Plenty of business sources told GRBJ it is business as usual for the foreseeable future while keeping an eye on the broader economy.

“The word ‘recession’ wouldn’t be in my vocabulary, just looking at our data,” United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said on CNBC this week, suggesting consumers are still spending heavily, especially on travel — often a luxury.

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan expects only a mild downturn because of solid jobs reports this year, according to Fortune. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley suggested a U.S. recession might not happen at all.

A KPMG study, however, suggests U.S. CEOs are preparing for a recession. The survey includes 400 CEOs from large U.S. companies.

The firm’s survey found 91% believe there will be a recession within the next 12 months, while only 34% believe it will be mild and short. Still, executives appear bullish on mergers and acquisition activity and digitization investment.

More than 50% are considering workforce reductions.

“In an uncertain economic environment, CEOs are adjusting their business strategies and preparing for a recession, but they are committed to investing in transformational opportunities that will position their organizations for future growth,” KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO Paul Knopp said in a release. “CEOs are walking a tightrope as they consider a wide range of actions — including workforce reductions — to prepare for a potential recession while still managing through the pandemic, dealing with supply chain and technology disruption and numerous other risks and finding ways to drive growth.”

So how does that all affect West Michigan? There could be some key insights into that at The Right Place’s annual outlook event.