Ford factory subsidies, at $690,000 per job, tally up to much more than other deals

LANSING — Michigan notched a win with Ford Motor Co.’s decision to build a $3.5 billion, 2,500-job electric vehicle battery factory in Marshall.

But the deal, more pieces of which lawmakers could finalize as soon as Wednesday, will not come cheaply.

The state will provide significantly more money for the project than for other major business expansions announced since the creation of a new fund to lure companies 15 months ago.

The cost is expected to total $1.7 billion, or about $693,000 a job, or $1 billion and $384,000 per job if only cash, but not a special tax break, is factored in.

