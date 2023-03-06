Gotion exec: $2.4 billion EV battery plant near Big Rapids ‘not a done deal’

Gotion Inc. hopes to move forward with a $2.4 billion EV battery parts plant in the Big Rapids area, but it has a backup plan that could involve leaving the state if the deal falls apart, said Chuck Thelen, the company’s vice president for North American operations.

Since announcing the plant and plans to create 2,350 jobs last year, the Chinese battery manufacturer has run into some resistance that has caused it to delay construction and reconfigure the factory footprint.

The company has remained largely silent amid the uncertainty, but in a Thursday interview Thelen opened up about how Gotion is responding to opposition, offering details of the planned factory and how it fits into the company’s quest for EV battery dominance — if it comes to fruition.

