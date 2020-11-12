GRABB receives $25K grant from Comcast

Comcast is awarding $25,000 to Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses to help support small businesses.

The telecommunications company said Monday that it awarded the grant to Grand Rapids Area Black Businesses (GRABB) for its Relief and Resilience Fund for Black-owned businesses recovering from the economic downturn due to COVID-19.

GRABB is inviting applicants to apply for relief at grabblocal.com/resources and said it will distribute funds immediately to up to 15 qualifying businesses.

“Many of the COVID-19 impacted businesses in Grand Rapids are small, family operations that haven’t been successful accessing traditional sources of capital,” said Jamiel Robinson, founder of GRABB. “The funding from Comcast for direct support of our Relief and Resilience Fund is timely. Along with our other program offerings, this support will help Black businesses stay afloat and survive these difficult times while providing some breathing room to refocus and forge forward through this uncertainty.”

GRABB is an economic and business development organization that aims to empower Black entrepreneurs to launch, survive, sustain and grow their businesses. The nonprofit works to foster an economy that creates prosperity and supports the revitalization of predominantly Black neighborhoods.

“Black-owned businesses have always played a vital role in Grand Rapids’ growth and future. During this pandemic, these entrepreneurs provide many of the services and resources that keep the community up and running,” said Jeff Snyder, manager of government affairs for Comcast in West Michigan. “At Comcast, we believe it’s our duty to step up and help our local community through this extraordinary time of unrest. This grant is just one of many ways in which we’re lending our support here in West Michigan.”