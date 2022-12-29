Grand Action 2.0 leader feels deep connection to river that runs through Grand Rapids

Grand Action 2.0 Executive Director Kara Wood could not be more personally invested in the plan to turn the Grand River into a recreation and leisure destination.

In July, Wood became director of the economic development group GA2.0 — co-chaired by Amway heirs Dick DeVos and Carol Van Andel with Fifth Third Bank West Michigan Region President Tom Welch.

The group was formed in 2020 as the successor to the original Grand Action group founded in 1993 that drove the development of Van Andel Arena, DeVos Convention Center and the Downtown Market — and which spurred billions of dollars in additional investment until it was disbanded in 2017.

