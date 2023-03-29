Grand Rapids advances relocation plan to clear path for downtown amphitheater

GRAND RAPIDS — City officials have approved a $2.2 million contract with the architect designing a new public services facility, which will help to facilitate the development of a downtown amphitheater.

The Grand Rapids City Commission on Tuesday night approved the design contract with Bergmann Associates Inc., which is creating a site plan for the city to relocate various city services from 201 Market Ave. to 1500 Scribner Ave. NW on the city’s north side.

The relocation opens up 201 Market for the development of a planned 12,000-capacity amphitheater.

