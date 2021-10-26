Grand Rapids Chamber appoints director of membership

The Grand Rapids Area Chamber of Commerce has promoted an employee to director of membership.

The chamber said Thursday, Oct. 21, it promoted Yadira Garza-Malone from membership engagement manager to director of membership.

Garza-Malone was in her previous position since April 2018. In the past three-and-a-half years, she worked to cultivate engagement with businesses and organizations invested in the work of the chamber. Her role also included sponsorship support, assisting chamber members in strategic partnerships to enhance visibility.

“I really enjoy connecting businesses with the resources and platforms they need to thrive,” she said. “Through my role, I’ve had the opportunity to meet many incredible individuals and watch them grow through the connections made. I look forward to continuing to serve our business community through this new role.”

Garza-Malone has a background in the financial industry, working in sales and management at Fifth Third Bank prior to joining the chamber.

“I have had the pleasure of knowing Yadira for nearly 10 years. It has been an honor watching her grow and thrive in her work,” said Omar Cuevas, vice president of sales and marketing for the Grand Rapids Chamber. “I am thrilled to continue working alongside Yadira as we support our diverse business community. Under her leadership, I am confident we will expand and diversify the many ways we serve our members. Estamos orgullosos de Yadira (We are proud of Yadira).”

The Grand Rapids Chamber is accepting applications for two membership engagement managers. Those interested can learn more here.