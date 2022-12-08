Grand Rapids’ economic recovery outpaces state

The Right Place debuted its first State of the Region report, highlighting the year’s wins and what to expect in the year ahead.

The report was detailed by The Right Place President and CEO Randy Thelen during the organization’s annual Economic Outlook event Thursday morning.

In the report, it recapped the economic development organization’s 2020-22 goals and how it performed:

Goal of 3,400 new and retained jobs result: 3,677 jobs

Goal of $184 million new and retained payroll result: $195 million

Goal of $500 million new capital investment result: $598 million

In 2022 specifically, The Right Place said it helped attract 1,133 new and retained jobs, as well as $56 million in payroll and $194 million in new capital investments.

The region has also recovered more workers (23,000) than it lost during the pandemic, (22,500).

While performing better than the overall Michigan figures, greater Grand Rapids is recovering jobs on average slower than the nation. Grand Rapids, it should be noted, is outpacing the rest of the state in population growth as well, with a 2.1% gain between 2019 and 2022 bringing it to an overall regional total of 1.1 million residents.

The Right Place added these findings from meeting with more than 500 businesses this year:

70% increased sales

56% have plans to expand

22% said talent is a pain point

43% plan to spend on training

The report highlights significant projects in Grand Rapids, including the $33 million Acrisure headquarters, $60 million Autocam Medical project, $37 million Perrigo building, $41.7 million Snackcraft headquarters and $65 million Speedrack project.

Along with The Right Place, Don Grimes, the regional economic specialist from the University of Michigan, also presented findings and projections.

Michigan is climbing out of a deep jobs hole, with labor demand staying high. University of Michigan research does expect a full payroll employment recovery in Michigan will be achieved by the end of 2024.

It also projects personal income per capita in 2024 is 25% higher than it was in 2019, but inflation “eats away almost all of those gains.”