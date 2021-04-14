GROW creates loan program for Muskegon County businesses

Grand Rapids Opportunities for Women is now offering a new loan product for COVID-19-affected businesses in Muskegon County.

GROW said Monday that it partnered with the Community Foundation for Muskegon County to launch the Muskegon County Fast Forward Loan, a loan product designed to elevate businesses in Muskegon County to launch and grow in the aftermath of COVID-19.

“Muskegon County businesses are innovating to stay strong in a post-COVID world, and GROW’s focus on inclusive business growth — by supporting businesses run by women, people of color and low-income individuals — will strengthen Muskegon County and create great opportunities for all,” said Janelle Mair, vice president of programs for the Community Foundation for Muskegon County.

This is the second lending collaboration between GROW and the Muskegon-based foundation. Last year, the organizations partnered on the Muskegon County Recovery Loan, helping 28 businesses survive the fallout of the pandemic by deploying $224,257 in loan dollars.

Ana Olson, owner of Los Amigos Mexican Bar and Grill, at 1848 E. Sherman Blvd., Suite M, in Muskegon, received a Muskegon Country Recovery Loan in 2020. Like so many restaurants, Los Amigos was forced to shut its doors on March 16 due to the economic shutdown order following the onset of COVID-19 in Michigan. Olson reduced her staff by 95% and began using third-party delivery apps, which came with a high premium, to get food to customers. She said the loss of revenue was staggering, but the bills kept coming in, and the only certainty she felt was the long road ahead.

Olson said the Muskegon County Recovery Loan helped her keep going despite all of the obstacles.

“The money gave us peace of mind,” she said. “We were at rock bottom, and when we got the loan, we were so grateful. … Because of them, I was able to secure funding and improve my business in these uncertain times.”

The Muskegon County Fast Forward loan is available to startups and existing businesses. Terms include low-interest rates starting at 4%, six- to 24-month repayment terms and no pre-payment penalty. A 90-day deferment of the first payment also is available. A $25 pre-qualification fee applies.

Borrowers may apply online. There currently is no application deadline.