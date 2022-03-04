Hello West Michigan launches Rapid Roots

The talent attraction agency Hello West Michigan is launching a program that will help accelerate incoming executives’ assimilation into the community.

At Hello West Michigan’s 2022 annual meeting on Feb. 16, Executive Director Rachel Gray announced the organization’s newest program offering, Rapids Roots: An Executive’s Guided Cohort to Living in West Michigan, which will give executive-level transplants an experiential introduction to West Michigan and help them build friendships.

The pilot cohort of 12 participants will launch March 24. Spread over six sessions to be held every other week, Rapid Roots will explore multiple topics and communities, and the program will show cohort members the area’s hidden gems rather than just telling them about them.

Participants will be introduced to multiple organizations through a diverse slate of speakers, learn about the region’s chief industries, gain strategies for making personal connections, and be connected to family-friendly activities and outlets for their hobbies.

The six sessions are as follows:

History of West Michigan

The Arts of West Michigan

The West Michigan Economy

Making Connections in West Michigan

Outdoor Recreation in West Michigan

Food, Dining & Nightlife in West Michigan

Although the application period for the first group has closed, Hello West Michigan plans to offer another cohort in the fall. People can learn more and sign up for information on the next round of Rapid Roots at hellowestmichigan.com/rapidroots.

Gray said Hello West Michigan has had an offering like Rapid Roots in mind for a while, as its member companies often contact the organization looking for ways to plug their new leaders into the city.

“We wanted to look at how could we extend our reach beyond our membership, but also in a little bit deeper way, rather than just saying to a new (resident), go look at information on this website,” she said. “We wanted to give them an experiential way to learn about the community.”

Hello West Michigan’s staff will lead and facilitate the program, which will take place out and about in the area.

“We’re putting all of the sessions together and structuring it in a way that teaches people not only about the region, but also about the relocation process,” Gray said. “If you’ve ever relocated before, it’s kind of like learning how to learn a language. There’s an art to relocating. If your family has never done it before, or if it’s been a long time, there are things that you have to remember. The cohort is not only going to cover great things about West Michigan, but it’s also going to delve into the process of these are cultural things, these are things about our community, but then these are also realities of relocation and what it looks like to make a life and a network in a new place.”

Gray said although people don’t readily admit this, it can be hard to make friends as an adult, let alone in an unfamiliar city, and many times individuals leave their jobs and their new city when they feel they and their families aren’t fitting in.

Spouses or significant others will be invited to a couple of the sessions so they, too, can make friends and connections.

Gray said Hello West Michigan created this program to target “executive-level” talent because the organization saw a gap.

“When there’s a new CEO in town, the other CEOs circle the wagons and they welcome that CEO, they ‘entrée’ the CEO into West Michigan society. But if you go down a level, even to the C-suite or senior-level VPs that a new CEO might bring on to add to their team, those people don’t always get the same kind of systematic embrace,” she said.

She said the relocation process typically has three stages: meeting the immediate needs of jobs, schools and housing; settling in, finding doctors, veterinarians and hairdressers, learning the area’s customs and finding causes to support; and lastly, making friends — all of which can take anywhere from three to 12 months. Hello West Michigan hopes to accelerate the process with Rapid Roots so that, when the end of an 18- or 24-month job contract comes up, executives will feel more rooted and more likely to stay put.

Gray said with Hello West Michigan’s established connections in the region, the organization should be able to connect participants with outlets for their hobbies, even if they are really niche.

“Probably the most niche question I’ve ever gotten is ‘Is there a hand bell choir in West Michigan?’ … and I happened to know the answer (that there is),” she said.

Because Hello West Michigan is a membership-funded organization, Gray said a great byproduct of its programmatic offerings always is when new companies join because they appreciated a particular service, and she hopes this will be no different.

“If we can help one employee at a company that we weren’t previously connected with, I think that sets the stage for a positive relationship, or at least the company taking advantage of other services we have available, whether they are services open to nonmembers, like Intern Connect or ReThink … or actually taking the step of saying, ‘Wow, this was so instrumental; I found this executive, but Hello West Michigan helped retain them and helped make them happy here, and retention also helps my bottom line, so I want to invest further in this strategic community organization.’”