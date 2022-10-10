How Michigan aims to protect its $1B bet on EV battery plants

Michigan officials are hailing plans for a pair of EV battery factories and combined $4 billion investment as a major economic victory, but they are also hedging their taxpayer-funded bets in case the projects fail to deliver.

Over the next decade, Gotion Inc.’s $2.4 billion plant near Big Rapids and Our Next Energy Inc.’s $1.6 billion plant in Van Buren Township are expected to create a total of 4,462 jobs, according to officials, who have approved around $952 million of incentives – $213,357 per job – for the projects.

Industry experts and observers are split on whether it’s worth it.

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.