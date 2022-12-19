It was a boom year for Grand Rapids development. These 9 projects are set to come online in 2023.

Despite supply chain snags, inflation, labor shortages and rising construction costs, Grand Rapids is eyeing a record number of new developments in the works — including a few big projects expected to come online in 2023.

Grand Rapids reported a banner year for new private investment in 2021, and the city’s Economic Development Director Jeremiah Gracia said it is on track to outpace those milestones again this year, with strong deal flow heading into 2023.

“When we ended ’21, we were wondering how the economic conditions would impact the deal flow, and what we’re seeing right now, the real numbers are showing we actually had a larger number of projects and total investment (in 2022). So, we’re really focused on seeing that happen again in 2023,” Gracia said.

