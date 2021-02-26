Kellogg invests $150K in talent recruitment initiative

Kellogg Company is putting $150,000 toward a talent retention and attraction initiative by the city of Battle Creek’s economic development arm.

The Battle Creek-based breakfast and snack foods maker said Wednesday that it is investing the sum in Battle Creek Unlimited’s (BCU) Talent Retention, Attraction and Inclusion Incentive (TRAIN), a program that will help Battle Creek employers encourage new or existing employees to move to Battle Creek.

BCU’s initiative provides a path to homeownership, providing up to $12,000 per eligible employee toward down payments on a home, rent and moving expenses. Kellogg’s investment in the program includes $50,000 to help seed BCU’s matching fund, as well as up to $100,000 in 2021 for Kellogg-specific incentive matches.

“Kellogg is committed to the Battle Creek community,” said Steve Cahillane, Kellogg chair and CEO. “W.K. Kellogg founded our company here more than a century ago, and although we are a global business with operations around the world, the global headquarters of our organization remains here in our hometown with a significant amount of employees and assets. That isn’t changing.”

TRAIN is a partnership between BCU and participating Battle Creek employers, such as Kellogg, which matches incentive contributions to those who are willing to move to Battle Creek for their job. A special award tier also exists for entrepreneurs, freelance workers and existing employees. The program will commit at least 40% of awards to underrepresented demographics, including women, people of color and the LGBTQ+ community.

“BCU’s program squarely aligns with Kellogg’s equity, diversity and inclusion priorities, and it is an innovative way to help us attract new talent to Battle Creek, boosting our ongoing recruitment and retention efforts,” Cahillane said.

Applicants may qualify for awards by moving to and renting or purchasing a home within the corporate limits of the city of Battle Creek.

“We are excited that Kellogg — a premier Battle Creek employer — has chosen to participate in the TRAIN program,” said Joe Sobieralski, BCU president and CEO. “Their significant financial contribution will not only advance their own talent recruitment and retention efforts, but they truly have the best interests of the community at heart, contributing also to the overall program that will benefit other local employers and the broader community.”

Details on how to apply are on the Battle Creek Unlimited website.

Founded in 1972, Battle Creek Unlimited is a private, nonprofit corporation that serves as the economic development arm for the city of Battle Creek and manages the Fort Custer Industrial Park, which is home to over 80 businesses, including 25 international companies, and employs over 13,000 people. BCU’s mission is to build a strong community by driving strategic investment and job creation.