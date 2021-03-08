Lakeshore Advantage appoints board members

Lakeshore Advantage 1 of 3

Two community college presidents and a food processing plant manager joined the Lakeshore Advantage board at the beginning of the year.

The Zeeland-based economic development agency said last week that it appointed Hawk Dobbins, plant manager, Fairlife; Dale Nesbary, president, Muskegon Community College; and Bill Pink, president, Grand Rapids Community College, to its board earlier this year.

“Hawk, Dale, and Bill bring with them years of experience in leadership and innovation, and their addition to our board will continue to bring nuance to the reach of Lakeshore Advantage,” said Jennifer Owens, Lakeshore Advantage president. “As we walk forward into 2021, we are confident our board will guide us into further levels of economic development for Ottawa and Allegan counties.”

Added Scott Brooks, Lakeshore Advantage board chair: “Dr. Pink and Dr. Nesbary bring to the board insight and alignment to increasing educational attainment and skilled workforce training in our region. Hawk Dobbins represents the primary employers Lakeshore Advantage serves, leading and innovating at Fairlife’s local food manufacturing operations.”

2021 Lakeshore Advantage executive committee

Brooks, Brooks Capital Management — chair

Neil Boehm, Gentex — vice chair

Jennifer Remondino, Warner, Norcross & Judd — treasurer

Mark Schmidt, BizStream — secretary

A complete list of Lakeshore Advantage board members is online.