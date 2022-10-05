Lakeshore Advantage receives excellence award

A regional economic development agency earned an award for a recent awareness campaign.

Lakeshore Advantage, an organization serving Allegan and Ottawa counties, received an Excellence in Economic Development Award from the International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest nonprofit association for professionals in the industry.

Recognized each year at the IEDC’s annual conference, the Excellence Awards honor organizations for exemplary economic development marketing campaigns, projects and programs.

IEDC recognized Lakeshore Advantage’s Industry 4.0 awareness campaign which launched in 2020 to help local companies adopt new technologies and remain competitive in today’s global economy.

“We’re honored to have been recognized by the IEDC for our Industry 4.0 Campaign,” said Jennifer Owens, president of Lakeshore Advantage. “Industry 4.0 technologies are essential to the continued innovation and growth of companies in our region, and we’re excited to be providing resources for implementation across Ottawa and Allegan counties. Our region has a lucrative automation and manufacturing environment, and we know that our future lies within these new technologies.”

For the campaign, Lakeshore Advantage collaborated with the Michigan Manufacturing Technology Center, Greater Muskegon Economic Development and The Right Place to create a microsite packed with resources on Industry 4.0 technologies.

At the time of publishing, the Industry 4.0 videos have been viewed over 1,100 times. The site has had more than 1,600 visitors.