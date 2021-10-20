Lakeshore Advantage receives international economic development award

The International Economic Development Council gave Lakeshore Advantage a silver rank for one of its projects.

Zeeland-based Lakeshore Advantage said Tuesday, Oct. 19, it received the silver rank for its Lakeshore Advantage Annual Investor Briefing, a project in the category of Annual Report of the International Economic Development Council (IEDC) awards.

The honor was presented earlier this month at an awards ceremony during the IEDC annual conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

“We had to think creatively with our 2021 investor briefing given the state of the world,” said Jennifer Owens, Lakeshore Advantage president. “We seized an opportunity to report out to our investors in a way that was both engaging and informative, and because it is recorded and lives on our website, our reach was widened to all of our extended members of our team to view and engage.”

Lakeshore Advantage attracted the same number of attendees at its virtual 2021 investor briefing as it had at its in-person reception the previous year in 2020. Since airing, the annual investor briefing garnered almost 200 views on YouTube.

“The winners of IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development awards represent the best of economic development and exemplify the leadership that our profession strives for every day,” said Tom Kucharski, 2021 IEDC board chair and Invest Buffalo Niagara president and CEO. “We’re honored to recognize the more than 100 communities whose marketing submissions, projects and partnerships have improved regional quality of life.”

IEDC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan membership organization serving economic developers with more than 5,000 members. IEDC’s Excellence in Economic Development Awards are judged by a diverse panel of economic and community developers, following a nomination process held earlier this year. IEDC received over 500 submissions from four countries.