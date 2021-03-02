MEDC CEO to leave post and join law firm

Mark Burton, CEO of the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, will be stepping down to join Honigman LLP as partner and co-leader of the firm’s Economic Development Incentives Group starting March 15.

He also will serve in the Government Relations and Regulatory practice at the Detroit-based law firm’s Lansing office. Honigman LLP has more than 60 practice areas and other offices in Ann Arbor, Bloomfield Hills, Chicago, Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo and Washington, D.C.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to Honigman,” said David Foltyn, Honigman chairman and CEO. “His impressive 20-year track record of economic development and legislative experience will serve our clients extremely well and complement our growing and diverse team.”

Burton joined MEDC as the CEO in March 2020. During his tenure, he oversaw the creation and implementation of COVID-19 relief programs for businesses in all 83 counties in the state. He led the facilitation of more than $240 million in relief funds through 23 specific relief programs to help thousands of businesses, employees and manufacturers with the resources to create PPE.

Burton also secured $15 million in funding for the Pure Michigan campaign and restored funding for the agency’s flagship business attraction and community redevelopment programs.

Prior to joining MEDC, Burton was Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s chief strategist. He held various positions in his career in state government, including serving as Whitmer’s chief of staff during her time as the Michigan Senate Democratic Leader, as well as the general counsel to the Michigan Senate Democratic Caucus.

Burton also operated a small business and worked in the philanthropic sector.

Burton earned his Juris Doctor from the Michigan State University College of Law. He studied international human rights law at Oxford University in Oxford, England, and received his Bachelor of Science degree in public administration from Northern Michigan University.

Burton’s last day at the MEDC is expected to be March 12.