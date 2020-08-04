MEDC funds three West Michigan projects

A trio of West Michigan projects recently received community development funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Projects aimed at supporting growth and economic recovery in seven communities including Kalamazoo, Adrian, Allegan, Calumet, Hastings, Iron Mountain and Mason received support from the Michigan Strategic Fund, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) said.

In total, the projects are expected to generate a total private investment of $5.73 million.

“We are pleased to work with our local partners on these projects, which will help make Michigan an even more attractive place to live, work and play,” said Michele Wildman, MEDC senior vice president of community development.

West Michigan projects

Kalamazoo

615 Holdings and 10th Street Enterprises plan to demolish a former auto shop and construct two mixed-use buildings near downtown Kalamazoo. When completed, the project will consist of commercial space and 18 residential units along with 40 parking spaces. The project is expected to generate a total capital investment of $4.74 million and create seven full-time equivalent jobs. It will transform a blighted, vacant brownfield property into a mixed-use development that will increase density and connectivity to the downtown, promote walkability and serve as a catalyst for other economic activity in the area.

The project is consistent with MEDC’s goal of attracting talent through innovative placemaking and transforming underutilized properties into vibrant areas. As a result, the project has been awarded a $750,000 Michigan Community Revitalization Program performance-based grant.

Allegan

The city of Allegan received $137,650 in community development block grant (CDBG) funds for the Downtown Rental Living project in downtown Allegan. The project includes the rehabilitation of the vacant second floor of a building at 113 Locust St. that will result in two units — one affordable rental housing and the other market rate. The project is part of the city’s plan to bring more housing and residents to the downtown, resulting in more shopping and economic activity in the area.

The project is expected to generate a total private investment of $98,832 and will add to the other housing units that have recently been developed in the Allegan downtown. The project is consistent with MEDC’s goal of transforming an underutilized property into vibrant space and bringing much-needed housing to the community.

Hastings

The city of Hastings was awarded $320,000 in CDBG funds for the East Court Apartments project in downtown Hastings. The project will consist of renovating an existing vacant warehouse, which is attached to a mixed-use building with one rental unit, into five more apartments. Of the six total apartments, four units will be reserved for low- to moderate-income households.

The project is expected to generate a total private investment of $112,000 and will not only bring much-needed housing to downtown Hastings, it will also restore a vacant building to active use, bring new activity to the downtown businesses and add vibrancy to the area.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development allocates CDBG funding to the state of Michigan through the Michigan Strategic Fund with assistance from the MEDC for further distribution to eligible units of general local government to carry out state-approved activities.