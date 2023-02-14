Michigan approves $1B in incentives for Ford EV battery plant

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.
Michigan’s economic development arm on Monday approved a big incentives package to secure a new $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery factory and 2,500 jobs in Marshall.
The agreement with Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co. includes roughly $1 billion in cash and tax breaks, with hundreds of millions more likely coming later to support the project.
A Ford subsidiary will own the plant about 95 miles west of Detroit, and its workers will build the lithium iron phosphate batteries using knowledge and services provided by China-based partner Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world’s largest producer of EV batteries.
