Michigan wants $750M to prep site for Ford EV battery plant on top of $1B incentives deal

Michigan economic development officials on Wednesday asked lawmakers to allot $750 million to buy land, upgrade infrastructure and do other work in support of Ford Motor Co.’s new $3.5 billion, 2,500-job electric vehicle battery factory in Marshall, bringing total state incentives for the project to nearly $1.8 billion.

The proposed site-readiness spending needs legislative approval. It is on top of a $1 billion package that the Michigan Strategic Fund Board authorized last week for the Dearborn-based automaker, including a $210 million grant — which also requires legislative authorization — and a tax break worth $772 million over 15 years.

The $750 million allocation from the Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund would include:

$330 million for the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Marshall Area Economic Development Authority to improve roads.

$224.7 million for the MAEDA and Detroit-based Walbridge to make the site “pad ready,” including demolition, remediation, grading, tree clearing, utility relocation, interior roads and installation of a storm water management system.

$100 million for the MAEDA and Marshall to extend water mains, expand a wastewater treatment plant and partner with Battle Creek to supply treated water.

$75 million to the MAEDA for land acquisition.

$15 million to the MAEDA and Norfolk Southern Corp. for rail improvements.

$5 million to the MAEDA and Marshall to contract for full-time permit processing and inspections staff for up to five years and to waive building permit fees for Ford.

$300,000 to the MAEDA, Marshall and a private provider to extend a fiber optic system to the megasite and add another one.

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.