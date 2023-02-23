Michigan wants $750M to prep site for Ford EV battery plant on top of $1B incentives deal

- $330 million for the Michigan Department of Transportation and the Marshall Area Economic Development Authority to improve roads.
- $224.7 million for the MAEDA and Detroit-based Walbridge to make the site “pad ready,” including demolition, remediation, grading, tree clearing, utility relocation, interior roads and installation of a storm water management system.
- $100 million for the MAEDA and Marshall to extend water mains, expand a wastewater treatment plant and partner with Battle Creek to supply treated water.
- $75 million to the MAEDA for land acquisition.
- $15 million to the MAEDA and Norfolk Southern Corp. for rail improvements.
- $5 million to the MAEDA and Marshall to contract for full-time permit processing and inspections staff for up to five years and to waive building permit fees for Ford.
- $300,000 to the MAEDA, Marshall and a private provider to extend a fiber optic system to the megasite and add another one.
Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.