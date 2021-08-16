Michigan Women Forward inducts six women to Hall of Fame

Michigan Women's Hall of Fame 1 of 6

Michigan Women Forward recently announced its 2021 Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame inductees during its Power of 100 Women virtual event.

The six Michigan women will be inducted in a virtual ceremony at noon. Oct. 26.

The contemporary inductees include Rosalind Brewer, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance; Diana Sieger, president of the Grand Rapids Community Foundation; and Debra White-Hunt, co-founder and artistic director of Detroit-Windsor Dance Academy.

In the historical category, the Hall of Fame is recognizing the first female circuit court judge in Michigan, Lila Neuenfelt; founder of the Fannie B. Peck Credit Union and The Detroit Housewives League, Fannie B. Peck; and civil rights activist and co-founder of the Action House, Sarah E. Ray.

The six women will join 333 other women who have been inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception 38 years ago.

“These remarkable women represent leadership, courage, tenacity and strength,” said Carolyn Cassin, president and CEO, Michigan Women Forward. “They are all a testament to the limitless potential of Michigan girls and women, and they deserve to be celebrated.”

The Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame and Historical Center, also known as the HERstory Hall of Fame, is located at 105 W. Allegan St. in downtown Lansing. It has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19 and a flood in January, and will reopen on Women’s Equality Day, Aug. 26.

The Hall of Fame was established in 1983 to tell the stories of women’s contributions to Michigan’s history and to inspire the women and girls of tomorrow.

A complete list of inductees and more information about how the nonprofit is celebrating Michigan women are available at Michigan Women Forward’s website.

Michigan Women Forward

MWF was founded in 1986 by 20 visionaries who conceived of an organization that would encourage women to play an active role in philanthropy and governance. MWF is a community development organization whose mission is to expand economic opportunity, empower the next generation, and celebrate and honor the accomplishments of Michigan women.