Michigan Women Forward selects finalists for WomanUp & Pitch Competition

A statewide community development financial institution will host a virtual pitch competition next month featuring 10 female entrepreneurs from West Michigan.

Michigan Women Forward (MWF) this week said it will host its seventh annual WomanUp & Pitch Competition virtually from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3.

The event will feature 10 women entrepreneurs from West Michigan presenting their business plans to a panel of business leaders and an audience of community leaders, business owners and potential investors.

“WomanUp & Pitch is an opportunity for Michigan women to take the next step toward their future,” said Carolyn Cassin, MWF president and CEO. “This competition is a game-changer for the participants. Not only will the top entrepreneurs receive cash prizes to support their business, but they will further develop their presentation skills and have access to the knowledge of expert judges.”

Forty total statewide finalists will participate in this year’s competition. Ten entrepreneurs will compete in each of the four competitions: 10 from West Michigan, Jackson and Detroit, as well as a special food business competition. Each is divided into established and startup categories. Winners in each category and from each region will earn cash prizes: two $10,000 first-place prizes per location; two $5,000 second-place prizes per location; two $2,500 third-place prizes per location; and an audience choice winner of $1,000 per location.

The WomanUp & Pitch event is sponsored by the Consumers Energy Foundation. The foundation has contributed $1.4 million to support MWF since 2015, including $150,000 for this year’s competitions.

“The Consumers Energy Foundation believes Michigan women have the power to move our economy forward,” said Carolyn Bloodworth, secretary/treasurer of the Consumers Energy Foundation. “This year, we’ve upped the ante by financially rewarding 40 entrepreneurs across Michigan. We hope Michigan Women Forward’s WomanUp & Pitch competitions will help these women launch or expand their businesses and power Michigan’s economy.”

The 2022 West Michigan judges include Megan Rydecki, community affairs manager for Consumers Energy, Ana Ramirez-Saenz, president and founder of LaFuente Communications, and Kimberly Kersten, director of business banking for Comerica Bank Michigan.

Prior to the pitch competition, MWF paired each finalist with a coach and mentor. The coaches have been working with the finalists to develop their business plan and practice their pitches.

The West Michigan established and startup category finalists are:

Christina VanDam, of Zeal Aerial Fitness, which offers alternative fitness classes and events in an atmosphere designed to be safe and inclusive

Sandra Jonick, of U-Plant Landscape Designs, which creates landscape designs for homeowners to install themselves

Destinee Keener, of Kuntry Cookin,’ which provides affordable cuisine for the foodie at heart by utilizing local farms, butchers and sales ads

Alexis Black, of Redefining Normal, which holds workshops, training and presentations to promote sustainable mental health resources

Amelia Kenyon, of Professional Education Services, a training program that offers night and day classes for certified nursing assistant students from all over the state

Suzanna Bratton, of Yum Pouch, which creates dehydrated meals for people who want “great flavor, clean nutrition and Earth-friendly packaging”

Jill Frey, of Superbloom Farms, which brings urban agriculture to the heart of Grand Rapids by providing “fresh, nutrient-rich greens 365 days a year”

Tiawanna Ezell, of LIT, a hand-poured quality soy candle business that offers “alluring fragrances and edgy expressions”

Christa Murphy, of Joy Family Health, a direct primary care family medicine office that provides health care services for all ages

Jessica Malkin, of The Market Made, a design and content creation company with a passion for sustainability and community

All pitches will be broadcast live on Michigan Women Forward’s Facebook and YouTube pages. The public is invited to attend the event and vote for the audience choice winner. Individuals can register via Eventbrite.

In addition to West Michigan, the Jackson virtual pitch competition will be held on Thursday, March 10; the Detroit virtual pitch competition on Thursday, March 24; and the statewide food virtual pitch competition on Thursday, March 31.