‘Most anticipated recession’ might still be far off

Heading into 2023, there are plenty of unknowns about the broader economy, but one West Michigan financial adviser sees signs to remain optimistic.

Steve Doorn, senior vice president and director of portfolio management at Legacy Trust, said despite the “most anticipated recession we’ve ever seen,” a lot of the indicators are not there yet.

“If you ask most pundits, it’s baked in the cake for 2023,” Doorn said. “But when I go out and look at the real economy, you don’t normally see unemployment of 3.5% with job gains of 260,000 a month. When you’re on the precipice of recession, companies have stopped hiring. It’s not just West Michigan, people still want workers.”

Doorn spoke with the GRBJ after the latest Consumer Price Index report was released last week. The CPI was lower than expected, increasing just 0.1% in November rather than the expected 0.3%, with the market responding positively to that. The November CPI was up 7.1% compared to November 2021.

While sky high compared to a year ago, the annualized CPI is below 4% over the past three months, a sign inflation is moving in the right direction. Indicators also suggest the Federal Reserve might pause interest rates in early 2023, according to the New York Times.

“The overall picture is definitely improving,” Pantheon Macroeconomics Chief Economist Ian Shepherdson said in the New York Times after the report. “It’s unambiguously good news, but it would not be fair to say that inflation is falling everywhere — there are still pockets of big increases.”

Another positive is the price of oil, which spiked to more than $120 a barrel as the war in Ukraine was at its peak. That price pushed gas to more than $5 per gallon. Now, oil prices are bringing gas down toward $3 per gallon, “a huge tailwind for the economy,” according to Doorn.

“The price of gas matters a lot,” he said. “When it’s at $5, you have to make choices about what you’re going to buy, and driving for a job isn’t one of those options. When it falls back, it gives more financial flexibility.”

With China easing its COVID-19 restrictions, Doorn said there is an underappreciated potential for a similar effect on the global economy to when the U.S. initially opened up in 2021. The economic benefit could, however, come at the cost of 1 million or more deaths in China because of the sudden policy shift, according to the news website Axios.

“We saw what happened with goods and services, and they’re planning to stimulate,” he said. “We should see an uplift in the global economy.”

There are some positives from the rising interest rates, as well, Doorn said. For the first time in years, investors can make money through more conservative investment types such as bonds, CDs and money markets.

“You have to go back 15 years to see savers to be able to earn money on the money in the bank,” he said. “There is yield to be had now.”

Doorn also said he sees a lull in homebuying, but he doesn’t expect it to last long. GRBJ has already reported on realtors expecting the West Michigan housing market to withstand any downturn well.

“It’s less about the rate itself, but it takes time for people to get used to the fact we’re not borrowing at 3.5% anymore but 6%,” Doorn said about the mortgage rates jumping from near 3% at the beginning of the year to just over 6% now. “Prices will flatten out, and people will buy not as big of a house, but they’ll still buy houses.”

Like most financial advisers, Doorn is quick to tout the long-term strength of the stock market. Even with the S&P 500 down 20% year-to-date, Doorn said there’s plenty of opportunity to be had.

“If you’re a long-term investor, stocks are always the best place to be, but I say stocks are the only thing that people buy less of when they go on sale,” he said. “When it’s down 25%, no one wants to buy, but now that it’s down 15%, people start to nibble.”

It’s all about strategy, and Doorn said investors should consult with their financial advisers to come up with the best plan of action over the next few years.

Regardless, he thinks there are great deals to be found in companies that are profitable and trading at lower values than have been seen.