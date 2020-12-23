Muskegon chamber, Greater Muskegon Economic Development announce new partnership

The Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce and Greater Muskegon Economic Development are cobranding their organizations to create a larger impact along the Muskegon lakeshore.

This new partnership comes with new websites, new logos and joint marketing efforts to help attract new talent and business development to the community.

“It was time to update our name to better identify our mission and the geographic area we serve,” said Jim Edmonson, president and CEO of Greater Muskegon Economic Development. “As the lead economic development group for this region, we work with many businesses and communities that are located outside Muskegon County but are still considered part of greater Muskegon. We also feel that including ‘economic development’ in our name makes it easier for people who need our services to find us.”

Edmonson cited the fact his office manages West Michigan’s 13-county Procurement Technical Assistance Center as an example of how the agency’s reach extends well beyond county lines. Greater Muskegon Economic Development (GMED) also manages the West Michigan Food Processing Association, which encompasses a five-county area.

The missions of the two organizations will remain the same. GMED will offer support and coordination services for area business attraction, retention and expansion. The Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce will work to sustain an environment for business success through community leadership, promotion, business advocacy and member services.

The rebranding provides the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce with a fresh look and a logo that complements Greater Muskegon Economic Development.

“The two organizations have always worked in tandem,” said Cindy Larsen, president of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. “Now, it will be clear to the business community that the chamber is working in partnership to support economic development efforts.”