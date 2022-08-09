Muskegon Chamber names Future 15

The Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce released its 2022 Future 15, an annual list of professionals under the age of 40 who are making a positive impact in their field of work and in their communities.

This year’s award recipients are:

Alexandre Fonseca, Fresh Coat Painters

Alicia Wiggin, Fomcore

Brandon Turnbull, Millennium Capital Management

Catherine Mott, Muskegon Museum of Art

Contessa Hood, Greater Muskegon Economic Development

Jeffrey VanDyke, Disability Network West Michigan

Jennifer Hamdorf, Huntington Bank

Jessica Galbraith, Muskegon Area Intermediate School District

Jessie Wilde, West Michigan Rum Company/Burl & Sprig

Kiara McCain, Pratt & Whitney

Madalyn Venhuizen, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Lakeshore

Marisela Sierra, Navarro’s

Sara Sherwood, Pigeon Hill Brewing Company

Stephanie Briggs, Muskegon Community College

Visishta Boeringa, Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office

The young professionals will be celebrated at a Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce member event Thursday, Aug. 11.

The award is presented by the chamber in partnership with WGVU Public Media and JCI Greater Muskegon, a nonprofit philanthropic organization for professionals ages 21-40.

“They represent the next generation of professionals who are becoming influential in our community,” said Cindy Larsen, president, Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. “It is important to recognize the emerging leaders who help make contributions to the area’s economy and quality of life.”

The award was started in 2013 during a time when Muskegon was experiencing an influx of younger people moving to the area, according to Emily Morgenstern, director of marketing and advocacy at the chamber.

“It is important especially now that the great retirement is underway to recognize these young professionals,” Morgenstern said, adding baby boomers are retiring in great numbers.

“We are seeing this in Muskegon — people who have been leaders for 20 or 30 years are nearing the end of their career.”

The Future 15 are chosen by people who received the award in the past from a list of nominations submitted by community members.