Muskegon County gets $60M state grant supporting food and dairy business

GRAND RAPIDS — The Michigan Strategic Fund approved a $60 million grant for Muskegon County to tackle public infrastructure upgrades supporting food and dairy companies in several municipalities.

The Strategic Site Readiness Program grant, approved Wednesday, is funded by the state’s Strategic Outreach and Attraction Reserve Fund, which Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a spending bill to replenish last week. The fund, which Michigan created less than a year ago to back big economic development deals, currently has $846.1 million.

Muskegon County’s grant will go toward the Southeast Regional Force Main project, which will provide wastewater transport and disposal services to those southeast of the existing Muskegon County Resource Recovery Center Service District.

Read the full story from Crain’s Detroit Business.