Muskegon Heights partners seek community input for downtown vision plan

Several community organizations are asking for community input about the future of downtown Muskegon Heights.

The city of Muskegon Heights, Greater Muskegon Economic Development, Community Foundation for Muskegon County, Michigan Economic Development Corporation and SmithGroup said Tuesday that they are working to create the Reaching New Muskegon Heights vision plan for the future of downtown Muskegon Heights, and the city and its planning partners want input from Muskegon Heights residents, nonresidents, business owners, visitors and potential investors to help develop a clearer consensus around priorities for reinvestment and future developments within the city.

Do-it-yourself survey kits are available at the Reaching New Muskegon Heights website and at various locations throughout downtown Muskegon Heights. Locations include Muskegon Heights City Hall, Muskegon Heights Library, Chicken Coop, Fancy Yancey’s, Cogic Center at Holy Trinity Church of Christ, Read Muskegon, Urban Apparel, Hair Plus Beauty and Mission for Area People at Temple United Methodist Church.

Completed surveys can be returned to city hall or to the location from which they were picked up. People also are invited to create a short video of their thoughts and ideas and text it to (231) 335-7887. The deadline to submit surveys and videos is Feb. 28.

“These survey kits are such an important part of this process, and we hope people will take the time to give us their input,” said Jocelyn Hines, program officer for the Community Foundation for Muskegon County and a Muskegon Heights resident. “We know this community is filled with pride, and now is the time to come forward and tell us what you’d like to see in a new, redeveloped downtown.”

Muskegon Heights Mayor Walter Watt said the survey is the first step in a long process to create a plan for downtown and attract new investment.

“Muskegon Heights is a resilient community. We do things and get them done despite the obstacles and challenges put before us,” Watt said. “We want as many people as possible to engage in this process to help create a vision and a direction for the coming decades.”

Videos have been created to help promote the surveys and to familiarize people with the types of questions they will be asked in the DIY survey kit, which can be seen on the Reaching New Muskegon Heights homepage. The videos were produced by Mike Vogas, of Benchmark Productions; Corey Blackman, with Seaway Tours; and Glen Gray, of Glen J.R. Gray Designs & Entertainment.