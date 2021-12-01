Organizations receive BBB Torch Awards for Ethics

Several West Michigan companies and nonprofits have been awarded for their dedication to integrity and ethics.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Western Michigan presented the Torch Awards for Ethics on Monday, Nov. 22, to celebrate and recognize local businesses and nonprofits that demonstrate integrity and a strong commitment to ethics in all they do.

“With their commitment to their community, customers and teams, these businesses and nonprofits show us all the value of trust and ethics,” said Lisa Frohnapfel, president and CEO of the BBB Serving Western Michigan. “We are honored to celebrate these organizations and the work they do.”

Submissions for the annual program are grouped into six categories — four for businesses and two for nonprofits — according to number of employees, and winners are chosen for those categories. This year, two winners per category were allowed — one for the northern Michigan region and one for the central/southern Michigan region.

To be eligible for the award, organizations must:

Have been in operation for at least three years

Earned at least a “B” rating from BBB

Indicate they have met their financial obligations (charities)

Not have won this award in the past three years

Be headquartered in BBB Serving Western Michigan service area

2021 Torch Award for Ethics winners

Category I (business with one to 10 employees): Northern Hearth Quilting & Sewing Center and HourGlass Testing Solutions

Category II (business with 11-50 employees) Papa’s Place Adult Day Center and Hutcherson Construction

Category III (businesses with 51-175 employees): Maple Hill Auto Group

Category IV (businesses with 175 or more employees): Applied Imaging

Category V (nonprofits with one to 20 employees): Junior Achievement of the Michigan Great Lakes

Category VI (nonprofits with 20 or more employees): Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy and Safe Haven Ministries

BBB

BBB is a nonprofit, business-supported organization that sets and upholds standards for fair and honest business behavior. The BBB Serving Western Michigan serves 38 counties on the west side of Michigan and two ZIP codes in Ingham County.