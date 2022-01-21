PADNOS investing $6.6M to expand in Wyoming

West Michigan scrap management and recycling company PADNOS will invest $6.6 million in an upcoming expansion in Wyoming.

The company on Tuesday, Jan. 18, said it will spend $6.6 million to expand its location at 500 44th St. SW in Wyoming in a move expected to bring 50 jobs to the area.

The Right Place economic development agency worked with PADNOS, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) and the city of Wyoming to ensure the company chose to expand locally over a competing location in Indiana.

Founded in 1905 in the city of Holland, PADNOS is a family-owned and -operated company with 25 locations in Michigan and Indiana that provides scrap management for industrial manufacturers and helps individuals turn their discarded material into renewable resources. The company recycles metals, paper, plastics and electronics and currently has over 725 employees.

As part of its expansion, the company is increasing its capabilities into recycling ocean-bound plastics and investing in electrical and infrastructure upgrades. New loading docks, a laboratory and a maintenance garage all will be added to its Wyoming location.

“PADNOS is proud to further our investment in the community while increasing our processing capabilities to meet market demands,” said Jonathan Padnos, president and CEO of PADNOS. “We are seeing an increase in demand for recycled material, and we are committed to working with our partners to get these materials back into new products and keeping them out of our landfills and oceans.”

The MEDC is supporting the expansion with a Michigan Business Development Program performance-based grant of up to $250,000.

“This decision further cements PADNOS’ commitment to growth in greater Grand Rapids,” said Olivia Lanctot, business development coordinator and project lead for The Right Place. “PADNOS has a long legacy of innovation and deep ties within our community, and we are pleased to see them continue their growth here. They offer quality employment opportunities, and their commitment to providing reentry training and jobs is an excellent opportunity for our community.”

Nicole Hofert, director of planning and economic development for the city of Wyoming, said her team is pleased the expansion will bring “good-paying manufacturing jobs” to Wyoming.

“We look forward to the continued investment in the city of Wyoming, our residents and community members,” she said.