Q&A: Right Place CEO sees opportunities in region’s manufacturing strength

Last week, The Right Place rolled out its new strategic plan with goals to retain and create 4,000 jobs and draw $550 million in capital investments.

The Right Place has worked through strategic plans for its 30 years of existence, helping attract more than $5 billion in investments and create 47,000 new jobs. The Business Journal detailed the new plan last week.

GRBJ caught up with The Right Place President and CEO Randy Thelen to get a closer look at the plan.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.

GRBJ: How does this plan differ from previous strategic plans?

Thelen: In one sense, the one constant at The Right Place is we’re very intentional about careful strategic planning and focused on executing. That’s core to who we are and goes back to (former CEO Birgit Klohs’) first day on the job and continues. It’s important to recognize that the “plan the work, and work the plan” culture remains.

For the plan this year, we tried to make it focused, and we’ve got this focus on people, place and prosperity. Then cutting across the matrix, here are the four goals. It’s a very focused plan. It allows our team and stakeholders and partners to see a place and role for them.

GRBJ: Looking at the plan, where are the opportunities for West Michigan?

Thelen: It’s an incredible opportunity for industrial growth. We have an opportunity with on-shoring, an industry in transformation and a wave of automation. There is a wave of manufacturing investment at a level I’ve not seen in quite some time.

Also, as we think of the automotive transformation, those battery and EV factories make the headlines, but there is lots of disruption, so working with small and midsize companies that serve traditional automotive, how do we help them prepare and diversify and get ready for the transformation?

The tech sector is also at an interesting time. Silicon Valley titans and giants are trimming their workforce. But think about tech more broadly, every company is growing cyber security and enhancing tech offerings. That’s been immune from those headlines, and we’re excited for what that might hold.

We’re also doubling down our partnership with Hello West Michigan. We can’t be the best-kept secret anymore; we can be more bold in our storytelling. We have to push and make sure other markets know that and people keep moving here.

GRBJ: What are the challenges the region is facing?

Thelen: There are economic challenges. Inflation and rising rates persist, and it makes decision making challenging and makes some projects unachievable. That’s not unique to Grand Rapids, just universal headwinds.

The fact we have such a diverse business community in what we produce and a high percentage of privately-held firms that can react and find opportunities presents a real opportunity. Sometimes you go through a difficult time, and it disproportionately impacts the Midwest, but that’s not the case right now. Nothing is impacting Michigan or the Midwest uniquely.

At the same time, the positive industrial moment — the manufacturing moment — is, I think, advantageous to the Midwest and Michigan and West Michigan especially. In a lot of ways, the headwinds are hitting everybody, but the tailwinds are uniquely ours.

GRBJ: The Right Place obviously works with a lot of community partners, but how can the business community that’s not regularly engaged help achieve the goals?

Thelen: Area leaders can engage in our strategy in a wide array of ways. Just think of the goals. One way is to just be a champion of growth. You can’t turn it back on when you need to, so it’s important for the region to recognize that growth is a positive force, and any problems that come from growth are better to deal with than those from stagnation or decline. You can’t take that attitude of embracing growth for granted.

Also, championing inclusive industries. It comes to intentionally hiring diverse staff and diversifying the supply chain. It’s an acute weakness of the region; we widely underperform with the economic outcomes of our communities of color. As a region, we’re not achieving our highest potential until everybody achieves their best.