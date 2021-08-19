Rotary Club foundation awards $100K to local nonprofits

Six local nonprofits are recipients of a community impact grant from the Rotary Club of Grand Rapids Charities Foundation.

In May, the Rotary Club of Grand Rapids Charities Foundation offered a new, one-time opportunity for nonprofits to apply for a community impact grant. As of the application deadline July 15, the foundation received 92 applications requesting a total of $4.4 million.

At a special reception Aug. 5, the foundation unveiled six grant partner organizations that will receive amounts totaling $100,000.

The recipient organizations are:

In The Image

Cherry Health Foundation (in partnership with The Children’s Advocacy Center)

Hand 2 Hand

New City Kids

SuitUp Incorporated

The Fountain Hill Center for Counseling and Consultation

The Rotary Club of Grand Rapids Charities Foundation community impact grant required alignment with one or more of Rotary’s six areas of focus to advance the mission of the foundation to support charitable, scientific, literary and educational purposes. Special focus was placed on youth activities, improvement to the environment and charitable endeavors promoted by the Rotary Club of Grand Rapids.

The Rotary Club’s six areas of focus are peace and conflict prevention/resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, and economic and community development.

“We were overwhelmed by the inflow of applications, which further demonstrates the need for philanthropic support of our local nonprofits,” said Derek Aten, Rotarian and chair of the community impact grant task force. “The grant task force appreciates the support of our Rotary Club, our charities foundation and all of our members to fulfill the vision that was created with the community impact grant. We are confident the grantees will utilize the funds in a way that will further their missions to serve those in our community who need it most.”

Rotary International is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and act to create lasting change across the globe, in their communities and themselves.

The Rotary Club of Grand Rapids was formed on March 29, 1913, making it the second Rotary Club in Michigan and the 77th worldwide at the time. The club now boasts over 200 members and offers a variety of opportunities for members to connect socially and professionally, including weekly luncheons featuring respected speakers who are national figures, state lawmakers and local trendsetters.

The Grand Rapids chapter meets on the second, third and fourth Thursdays of the month at noon at the University Club of Grand Rapids. The first Thursday of the month is a 4 p.m. gathering at various locations.