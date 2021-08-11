Rotary Club of Grand Rapids appoints president

The Rotary Club of Grand Rapids selected Paula Jastifer as its 2021-22 president.
Jastifer is the city assessor for Grand Rapids and has been a Rotarian since 2003.
“I am honored to serve as president of an organization that has served this great community for more than 100 years. It is truly humbling to know the impact that this club and the Rotary Clubs around the world have made. I am so proud to be a part of this fantastic group of leaders,” she said.
Jastifer started working for the city of Grand Rapids in 2013 as deputy assessor and became city assessor in 2019. Prior to Grand Rapids, she served as city assessor for Allen Park for 10 years. In addition, Jastifer volunteered as the 2019-20 president of the Michigan Assessors Association.
“My goals for this year are to focus on opportunities that empower our youth, strengthen our community engagement program and create connections that will positively impact West Michigan,” Jastifer said. “We are also committed to cultivating a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture in which all people have greater opportunities to participate as members and leaders.”
Jastifer served in the Allen Park Rotary for a decade, holding multiple positions during her time there. She was club secretary from 2008-09, then club president from 2010-11.
Jastifer holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Western Michigan University and a Master of Arts degree in economics from Wayne State University.
The Rotary Club of Grand Rapids 2021-22 board of directors includes:
Executive committee
- Paula Jastifer, president, assessor, city of Grand Rapids
- Jon Hankins, immediate past president, director of major gifts, Davenport University
- Doris Drain, president-elect, vice president commercial loans, United Bank of Michigan
- Shaun Shira, president-nominee, major and planned gifts director, Grand Rapids Community Foundation
- Eunice Lopez-Martin, president-designate, senior business consultant, treasury, capital management group, Steelcase
- Nick Farr, treasurer, manager, Intuit
- Joel Hondorp, secretary, city clerk, Grand Rapids
- John Salan, sergeant-at-arms, retired Assistant United States Attorney
- Dawn Smith, executive director, Rotary Club of Grand Rapids
- Thomas Mathison, foundation president, co-founding principal, Mathison | Mathison Architects
Directors
- Mary Jo Baweja, business development director, Ulliance
- Paul Farr, retired physician
- Jim Gilbert, partner, Swanson-Phillips & Associates
- Matt Hogg, financial adviser, Raymond James and Associates
- Lia Jensen, franchise owner, Valpak of West Michigan
- Shannon Kolarik, business development, Custer
- Christine Lindeman, relationship and operations manager, Sytsma Wealth Strategies
- Michael Loughman, director of sales, Holland Home
- Jason Webb, senior director, Cushman & Wakefield
The Rotary Club of Grand Rapids meets on the second, third and fourth Thursdays of the month at noon at the University Club of Grand Rapids. The first Thursday of the month is a 4 p.m. gathering at various locations.
Rotary Club
Rotary International is a global network and civic organization of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers. The Rotary Club of Grand Rapids was formed on March 29, 1913, making it the second Rotary Club in Michigan and the 77th worldwide at the time. The club now has over 200 members and offers a variety of opportunities for members to connect socially and professionally, including weekly luncheons featuring national figures, state lawmakers and local trendsetters.
Facebook Comments