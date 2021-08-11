Rotary Club of Grand Rapids appoints president

The Rotary Club of Grand Rapids selected Paula Jastifer as its 2021-22 president.

Jastifer is the city assessor for Grand Rapids and has been a Rotarian since 2003.

“I am honored to serve as president of an organization that has served this great community for more than 100 years. It is truly humbling to know the impact that this club and the Rotary Clubs around the world have made. I am so proud to be a part of this fantastic group of leaders,” she said.

Jastifer started working for the city of Grand Rapids in 2013 as deputy assessor and became city assessor in 2019. Prior to Grand Rapids, she served as city assessor for Allen Park for 10 years. In addition, Jastifer volunteered as the 2019-20 president of the Michigan Assessors Association.

“My goals for this year are to focus on opportunities that empower our youth, strengthen our community engagement program and create connections that will positively impact West Michigan,” Jastifer said. “We are also committed to cultivating a diverse, equitable and inclusive culture in which all people have greater opportunities to participate as members and leaders.”

Jastifer served in the Allen Park Rotary for a decade, holding multiple positions during her time there. She was club secretary from 2008-09, then club president from 2010-11.

Jastifer holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Western Michigan University and a Master of Arts degree in economics from Wayne State University.

The Rotary Club of Grand Rapids 2021-22 board of directors includes:

Executive committee

Paula Jastifer, president, assessor, city of Grand Rapids

Jon Hankins, immediate past president, director of major gifts, Davenport University

Doris Drain, president-elect, vice president commercial loans, United Bank of Michigan

Shaun Shira, president-nominee, major and planned gifts director, Grand Rapids Community Foundation

Eunice Lopez-Martin, president-designate, senior business consultant, treasury, capital management group, Steelcase

Nick Farr, treasurer, manager, Intuit

Joel Hondorp, secretary, city clerk, Grand Rapids

John Salan, sergeant-at-arms, retired Assistant United States Attorney

Dawn Smith, executive director, Rotary Club of Grand Rapids

Thomas Mathison, foundation president, co-founding principal, Mathison | Mathison Architects

Directors

Mary Jo Baweja, business development director, Ulliance

Paul Farr, retired physician

Jim Gilbert, partner, Swanson-Phillips & Associates

Matt Hogg, financial adviser, Raymond James and Associates

Lia Jensen, franchise owner, Valpak of West Michigan

Shannon Kolarik, business development, Custer

Christine Lindeman, relationship and operations manager, Sytsma Wealth Strategies

Michael Loughman, director of sales, Holland Home

Jason Webb, senior director, Cushman & Wakefield

The Rotary Club of Grand Rapids meets on the second, third and fourth Thursdays of the month at noon at the University Club of Grand Rapids. The first Thursday of the month is a 4 p.m. gathering at various locations.

Rotary Club

Rotary International is a global network and civic organization of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers. The Rotary Club of Grand Rapids was formed on March 29, 1913, making it the second Rotary Club in Michigan and the 77th worldwide at the time. The club now has over 200 members and offers a variety of opportunities for members to connect socially and professionally, including weekly luncheons featuring national figures, state lawmakers and local trendsetters.