Rotary Club of Grand Rapids names new president

The Rotary Club of Grand Rapids elected a business development expert as its next president.

The Grand Rapids chapter of Rotary International said on Monday that it tapped Jon Hankins, director of major gifts at Davenport University, as the club’s 2020-21 president. He replaces 2019-20 president Neil Marchand.

Hankins has been a Rotarian for 17 years. He brings more than 22 years of nonprofit business development and fundraising experience from community-based and higher education institutions.

“Service to others while developing relationships that become like family is what makes Rotary unique. Whether it’s learning something new from guest speakers, helping volunteer on a local or international project, or calling on a fellow member for a business referral, Rotary provides flexible opportunities for members to utilize their skills and align their passions,” Hankins said.

“This year’s Rotary International theme, ‘Rotary Opens Opportunities,’ is timely (in light of COVID-19). We will look inward to support and lift one another up, align our passions and talents to projects and introduce new technology to provide increased transparency as to how Rotary truly changes lives.”

Prior to joining Davenport in 2018, Hankins held fundraising roles with Habitat for Humanity of Kent County and Aquinas College. Additionally, he spent 12 years serving in workforce development with nationally recognized Trillium Employment Services in Seattle.

Hankins first learned of Rotary in Seattle, where he became actively involved with the Rotary Club of West Seattle and traveled to Uganda in 2008 to evaluate a global village Rotary project. Hankins was slated to be president of the club but decided to return to his home state before his term began.

Hankins has served on the Rotary Club of Grand Rapids board since 2012, co-chaired the world community service committee and established an annual international service trip for members to provide clean water to families in need after traveling to Nicaragua to help seed the new program.

“Jon is a dedicated Rotarian and inspirational leader — qualities that we look for when selecting our next president,” said Chelsea Dubey, past president of the club. “I’m excited to see how the club thrives under Jon’s leadership and expertise in fundraising and international service.”

Hankins holds a Bachelor of Arts in communications from Albion College. He lives in Grand Rapids with his wife Katie, a science teacher at Saugatuck Public Schools, and their son.

The Rotary Club of Grand Rapids 2020-21 board of directors

Executive committee

Hankins, president, director of major gifts, Davenport University

Marchand, immediate past president, partner, Miller Johnson

Paula Jastifer, president-elect, assessor, city of Grand Rapids

Doris Drain, president-nominee, vice president commercial loans, United Bank of Michigan

Shaun Shira, president-designate, major and planned gifts director, Grand Rapids Community Foundation

Hilary Smith, treasurer, partner, H&S Companies

Danielle Rowland, secretary, owner-agent, State Farm

Dawn Smith, executive director, Rotary Club of Grand Rapids

Directors

Mary Jo Baweja, business development director, Ulliance

Dr. Paul Farr, retired physician

Jim Gilbert, partner, Swanson-Phillips & Associates

Lia Jensen, franchise owner, Valpak of West Michigan

Shannon Kolarik, business development, Custer Inc.

Christine Lindeman, relationship and operations manager, Sytsma Wealth Strategies

Eunice Lopez-Martin, branch manager, ChoiceOne Bank

Michael Loughman, director of sales, Holland Home

Thomas Mathison, foundation president, co-founding principal, Mathison | Mathison Architects

John Salan, retired assistant U.S. attorney

Jason Webb, vice president, Colliers International

The Rotary Club of Grand Rapids meets on the second, third and fourth Thursdays of the month at noon at the University Club of Grand Rapids and virtually during COVID-19 restrictions. The first Thursday of the month is a 4 p.m. gathering at various locations.

More information is at grrotary.org.

Rotary

Rotary International is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders and problem-solvers who work to create lasting change in the world.

The Rotary Club of Grand Rapids was formed March 29, 1913, making it the second Rotary Club in Michigan and the 77th worldwide at the time. The club now has over 200 members and offers a variety of opportunities for members to connect socially and professionally, including weekly luncheons featuring speakers who are national figures, state lawmakers and local trendsetters.