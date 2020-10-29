Social district opens in downtown Muskegon

The Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the grand opening of the Downtown Muskegon Social District with a ribbon-cutting ceremony late Thursday afternoon.

The Downtown Muskegon Social District provides common areas where alcoholic beverages from participating establishments can be carried and consumed. To celebrate, the public is invited to grab a to-go drink from a participating establishment and gather for a formal district dedication at 5 p.m. at the Alcoa Stage located at 380 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.

“Muskegon has always been a festival town. The Downtown Muskegon Social District creates a festival-like atmosphere all year long,” said Cindy Larsen, president of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. “It’s a natural step toward making Muskegon one of Michigan’s most popular destinations.”

The Downtown Muskegon Social District is open year-round, seven days a week from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. The current social district expands down Western Avenue from Seventh to First streets. Participating establishments are Burl and Sprig, Pigeon Hill Brewing Co., Walkers – The Foundation, Courses Restaurant, Unruly Brewing Co. and 18th Amendment Spirits Co.

The district was created by the city of Muskegon with input from various local businesses, economic development organizations and tourism promoters.

The district will expand in spring 2021 from Eighth to Pine streets with up to 22 participating establishments.