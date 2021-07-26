SURGE taking applicants for fall Boostcamp

A 16-week accelerator program is taking applications from high-tech startups and entrepreneurs with product ideas for its fall cohort.

SURGE, powered by Lakeshore Advantage, is accepting applications for the fall cohort of SURGE Boostcamp now through Aug. 6. The fall Boostcamp will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesdays from Sept. 8-Dec. 20.

SURGE Boostcamp is a 16-week program in its third year that helps entrepreneurs build their high-tech startups or product-based companies. The virtual business launch program is ideal for individuals looking to shape their startup company ideas and wanting to test the waters first while keeping their day jobs, SURGE said.

“SURGE Boostcamp is designed to get direct feedback to entrepreneurs from their target markets to then validate their business ideas. These insights ensure the entrepreneur is creating a solution that can scale into a viable business,” said Amanda Chocko, director of entrepreneurship at Lakeshore Advantage. “Learning is the main objective of the program. Some entrepreneurs will validate their business assumptions, others may pivot into a different market or tweak their solutions, and others may decide not to proceed with their business at all and launch into their next big idea.”

The program connects startup companies with mentors and divides the methodologies employed in many startup ecosystems into digestible sessions across the 16-week course. Each session, attended by mentors and startup company founders, occurs via Zoom. Included in the weekly sessions is startup company prep work, ranging from conducting customer interviews to meeting with mentors. The Boostcamp methodology and weekly check-ins with mentors and peer companies in the cohort are designed to hold the startup accountable to achieve milestones in the spirit of validating and growing its business idea.

“Going into the Boostcamp 2020 cohort, I didn’t know what to expect other than to learn a lot. Being part of this course taught me how to launch a new product including validation, market and commercialization,” said Luciano Hernandez, owner of Spirit Fire Lights. “Most importantly, SURGE and its mentors gave me the boost and inspiration necessary to go forward with our product launch. I would recommend the class to any entrepreneur who is serious about launching a successful product.”

In addition to Spirit Fire Lights, past graduates include Solismatica, G3 Acoustics, Revolin Sports, Anvil Tech and Orindi. Thirteen companies have graduated from SURGE Boostcamp to date.

No more than 10 companies will be selected to participate in this fall’s cohort. A link to apply is at lakeshoreadvantage.com/surge_boostcamp.