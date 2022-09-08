The Right Place garners $3.6M for placemaking projects

Six regional placemaking projects in West Michigan will get a boost through The Right Place thanks to recent funding.

The organization said Wednesday, Sept. 7, it will receive $3.6 million from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Revitalization and Placemaking (RAP) Program, an incentive program that deployed $100 million in American Rescue Plan funding to address pandemic-related impacts in Michigan communities.

In collaboration with MEDC, The Right Place will use the funds to spur the development of nine total regional projects, which the organization said will activate $10 million across the region.

Tim Mroz, senior vice president of community development at The Right Place, led the application process on behalf of the West Michigan communities applying for the funds.

The organization received 28 applications from seven counties, and an internal team evaluated all applications and assigned scores according to priorities set forth by the MEDC. Eligible applicants were individuals or entities working to rehabilitate vacant, underutilized, blighted and historic structures and the development of permanent place-based infrastructure associated with traditional downtowns, social zones, outdoor dining and placed-based public spaces.

The nine projects selected involve new, innovative ideas to reactivate those kinds of spaces, according to the organization.

“We are eager to assist these projects with this RAP funding and excited to see the outcomes from these placemaking initiatives,” Mroz said. “We must continue to invest in bold placemaking initiatives like these that provide an incredible quality of life for Michiganders, while also serving as a magnet to retain and attract new talented people to the region.”

The following projects in West Michigan will receive the funding:

Middleville Amphitheater Activation & Art Walk – Middleville (Barry County) – $21,250

Cedar Springs Downtown Pocket Park – Cedar Springs (Kent) – $212,500

Grand Rapids Public Museum North Lawn Park – Grand Rapids (Kent) – $800,000

Eastown Public Art & Safety Project – Grand Rapids (Kent) – $8,500

Heartside Linear Plaza – Grand Rapids (Kent) – $800,000

Sparta Town Square: Phase 2 – Sparta (Kent) – $363,375

The funds also will go toward two projects in Mason County and one in Oceana County.

The Right Place said it is working with the MEDC to coordinate disbursement of the funds to the grantees.